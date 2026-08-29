SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a fiery collision between a flatbed semi-truck and a pickup truck, briefly causing traffic delays in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on the intersection of U.S 1 and Southwest 184th Street early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a Dodge truck blowing through a red light, missing another car, before slamming into the flatbed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Dodge driver died on scene and the driver of the flatbed was not injured.

The engine compartment in the Dodge truck erupted into flames following the crash, according to troopers.

7News cameras captured the damage to the truck. The front of the truck ended mangle and the windshield shattered. The passenger side window frame was bent out and debris was scattered all over the road.

Gas station manager Ronnie said an employee of his called him to tell him about the crash.

“That car was going a good amount of speed and car had no control,” he said. “Too much high speed so he can’t control. So that’s why. If his speed was normal, I believe he could control but he had no option to control.”

The crash shut down US1 between Southwest 183rd Street and Southwest 186th Street, but it has since re-opened.

The truck was towed away.

“Be safe. Life is more valuable,” said Ronnie.

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