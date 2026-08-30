MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was airlifted to a trauma center after a rollover crash on State Road 826 in Miami Lakes, with good Samaritans rushing in to save the driver trapped inside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fiery wreck on Northwest 154th Street and SR 826, Saturday morning.

Witnesses said they saw a white Toyota Tundra speeding before it crashed and flipped over, leaving the driver trapped inside. That’s when several people rushed in to help.

Three of the good Samaritans shared how they saved the driver from the burning pickup truck.

:I used a shirt to [put] the fire out,” said Jobens Procins.

Another good Samaritan said he had two gallons of water with him and quickly used it to help fight the flames.

“One of the guys, I think from Amazon, we tried to do the best we could,” he said.

Another good Samaritan said they broke the windows to try to release some of the smoke inside the truck.

“Luckily I had a shovel in my car, so we smashed the front window, we opened it, because it was full of smoke. We tried to take him out,” he said.

“Me and the other good Samaritans, we just turned off the fire because it was catching on fire, and the driver was unresponsive, so the best thing we did was to stay here until MDFR came and took care of business,” said good Samaritan Rich Garcia.

MDFR crews surrounded the overturned vehicle and worked to cut the truck apart to extricate the man trapped inside.

The dramatic rescue unfolded as an air rescue helicopter landed nearby.

Cameras captured the victim being placed on a gurney before being taken toward the helicopter to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Parts of the roadway were briefly blocked while crews worked to clear the area, but were eventually reopened to traffic.

As of Monday morning, the driver’s condition is unknown.

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