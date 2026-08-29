FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was rushed to the hospital after being shot at home. Her family says she was targeted.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Northwest Ninth Street early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video from around the time of the shooting captured somebody running down the street. Minutes later, detectives arrive to the home and find the 15-year-old girl shot and begin providing aid until paramedics arrived.

The girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and is expected to survive.

But to her family, the incident was a nightmare.

“I got a phone call and I went in and she was laying on the floor surrounded by blood,” said a family member.

The victim’s grandmother said the teen knows the person who shot her.

“My granddaughter was shot by a friend — an ex friend — that we understand,” she said.

According to the family, they believe the young girl was targeted.

“Apparently they came to the house and was threatening her and said they wanted to fight her and her and her friends came out the door and then the next thing they know is pow, pow, pow, pow pow,” said a family member.

Now, police are working to gather evidence to piece together what led up to the shooting.

As of late Saturday evening, no word on an arrest or any suspect information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and reach out to them.

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