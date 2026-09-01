FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged domestic dispute has put Lauderhill’s vice mayor behind bars.

Richard Campbell was booked at Broward County Jail on Monday, where he faces two charges: simple battery domestic and tampering with or harassing a witness or victim.

7News cameras captured him being walked into the jail by deputies. He covered his face with his suit jacket.

City officials appointed Campbell in 2025 as vice mayor to serve one term. He’s currently running for Lauderhill’s city commission.

On Monday evening, the city held a commission meeting where Campbell’s seat remained empty.

“We have everyone here with the exception of our Vice Mayor, who usually takes communications, and so we are going to ask the previous vice mayor if he can please go forward with the communications from the public,” said Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant.

The Lauderhill Police Department told 7News it was not commenting because it is an open and ongoing investigation.

Grant also said “no comment” when asked about the incident.

As of late Monday night, 7News is working to get additional details about the charges against Campbell.

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