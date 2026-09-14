SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Sunset Park Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade allegedly showed students sexually explicit images and videos and inappropriately touched several of them, according to a Miami-Dade Schools Police arrest report.

Cesar Oriol Cardoso, 53, was identified by investigators as the teacher at the center of an investigation that began in April after police received allegations involving multiple students.

According to the arrest report, one student said Cardoso would pull her and other students from physical education, intervention or lunch and bring them back to his classroom to complete schoolwork.

The student told detectives Cardoso would call her to his desk and show her inappropriate images and videos on his cellphone.

She also said the suspect showed her a nude photograph of himself.

During a separate encounter, another student said, Cardoso showed her an inappropriate image. She asked him, “Why are you showing me that?”

Cardoso responded, “I’m sorry,” according to the arrest report.

That student also alleged Cardoso later attempted to touch her upper thigh or buttocks while she was in a back room of his classroom.

The student said she moved his hand away and told him not to touch her. According to investigators, Cardoso again said he was sorry.

A former student told detectives Cardoso would touch her arm and thigh and slap her buttocks. She said that when Cardoso called her and another student to his desk, she would respond, “No.”

Detectives interviewed Cardoso on Friday at Miami-Dade Schools Police headquarters.

Cardoso was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

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