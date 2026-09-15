HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash in Hollywood is being investigated as a hit-and-run, officials said.

Hollywood and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near Taft Street and 64th Avenue, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. this morning.

One of the vehicles involved hit a concrete utility pole, with the driver suffering minor injuries.

Fire rescue officials said the second driver involved was nowhere to be found when they arrived at the scene.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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