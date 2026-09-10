NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida woman facing allegations of exploiting the elderly this year and last year skipped her scheduled court hearing.

Jamisha Sylvain was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. The 27-year-old did not show up, so now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives would like to find her.

“So clearly this suspect has no shame and is out and doing this again. She is up to her old games, up to the same old ruse,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman

According to investigators, Sylvain stole thousands of dollars from her elderly victims while posing as a caregiver. She came into apartments and communities where elderly residents might be living, in one case posing as someone who works in the building.

Sylvain has been arrested multiple times. Late last year, she was accused of accessing bank cards and financial information from victims at an apartment community in Deerfield Beach.

“In every single case, she gained entry to [the victims’] home under false pretenses, perpetrating a fraud, seeking to victimize them,” said a prosecutor during a December 2025 court appearance. “And she was targeting these individuals. In one case, she targeted a blind woman.”

Since she bonded out of jail in the spring, detectives said, Sylvain has pulled off a similar scam at least twice more.

“And she will keep doing it until she’s arrested again, and so, what we can do is try to let people know how to prevent this and how to be aware of these types of scams,” said Grossman.

Authorities say the best way to prevent these types of scams is to verify with a loved one before handing out any sort of banking information.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sylvain’s whereabouts, to call BSO at 954-764-4357.

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