DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach woman who has been accused of posing as a caregiver and robbing multiple elderly victims out of thousands of dollars appeared before a judge, Wednesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Jamisha Shamari Sylvain created a false identity, working as a caregiver to gain access to the homes of elderly residents and steal their bank cards to withdraw thousands of dollars from their account.

“[She] posed as a caregiver to prey on elderly victims and steal thousands of dollars from them,” said BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

The alleged con began in October at the B’nai B’rith Apartments complex in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators say Sylvain posed as a caregiver to get past security at the assisted-living facility and gain access to seniors’ apartment units.

In one instance, she managed to steal one elderly man’s debit card and later withdrew $1,600 from his account at an ATM, according to the police report.

Authorities say he wasn’t her only victim.

“She had done similar, sadly, similar crimes with additional elderly victims in that same apartment complex and possibly surrounding complexes,” said Grossman.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old appeared before a judge.

“In one probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim, 84-years-old. In the second probable cause affidavit, the victim, 85-years-old. The third probable cause affidavit, a 91-year-old,” a prosecutor told the judge. “In every single case, she gained entry to their home under false pretenses, perpetrating a fraud, seeking to victimize them and she was targeting these individuals. In one case, she targeted a blind woman and took advantage of her disability to defraud her.”

The prosecution argued for the judge to set a hefty bond for Sylvain along with having her fitted with an ankle monitor.

“So your honor, I think these bonds are necessary and appropriate to ensure and deter her from even thinking about continuing this criminal behavior,” the prosecutor said.

Sylvain’s defense attorney argued a harsh penalty wasn’t necessary because she had no passport and would not attempt to flee.

The judge ultimately agreed with the prosecution, leaving Sylvain behind bars for the time being.

Her bond was set at just over $100,000. When she does post bond, she will be placed under house arrest and won’t be allowed to access the internet. She was also ordered to stay away from the elderly and vulnerable.

