MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 38th Street in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue said that crews were sent after they received a report of a 17-year-old with an “alleged gunshot wound.”

The teen was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

7News cameras captured City of Miami police cars and investigators at the scene searching for clues, and the area closed off by crime scene tape.

Miami Fire Rescue officials also said that a 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and said that she was not injured.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.