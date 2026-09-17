MIAMI (WSVN) - New body camera footage, surveillance video, and 911 calls were released involving the takedown and arrest of a man who violently attacked a woman in downtown Miami.

The footage shows Miami Police officers in a standoff with Raydean Johnson, then taking him down with Tasers on the morning of May 19 just outside of the MarinaBlue condominiums, located along Biscayne Boulevard just across from the Kaseya Center.

He is accused of randomly beating and stabbing a woman, later identified as Caitlin Dydzuhn, as she walked her dog just outside of her condo.

“[She was] walking her dog, and he grabbed her and pushed her down and started slamming her face in the ground repeatedly!” said a 911 caller. “A girl screaming for help!”

Miami Police bodycam footage showed the moment that officers retrieved a weapon, a homemade shank made from a tire pressure gauge and a nail, which was tied to the suspect’s hand.

“Secure the weapon, secure the weapon,” said an officer.

“Alright, I got the weapon,” said another officer.

Dydzuhn was saved by Cassius Bythewood, a good Samaritan who jumped into action and fought off the attacker by slamming a bottle over his head.

Police said that Johnson was disarmed and later arrested after the takedown.

Dydzuhn was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. She suffered significant injuries and trauma in the attack.

Speaking to 7News after she was discharged, she recounted the horrific incident.

“It was pure terror,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Is this next punch going to be the one that kills me?’”

Dydzuhn and her attorney Judd Rosen, claimed that there was not enough security or unobstructed cameras in the area.

“Where was the security?” said Rosen.

However, Dydzuhn is grateful for Bythewood’s assistance, and the two have met multiple times.

“You saved my life, and it’s something I think about every day,” said Dydzuhn to Bythewood at a previous meeting.

Johnson remains behind bars and was charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

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