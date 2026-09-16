MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department honored a 25-year-old man with a ‘hero award’ after he rescued a woman from a violent assault in May.

On Wednesday, applause filled the police department as officers honored Cassius Bythewood for his courage and service to the community.

“Without hesitation, he confronted the attacker, despite knowing he was armed,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva. “…You are truly deserving of this hero award for your service to the community…Thank you and congratulations.”

The victim, Caitlin Dydzuhn, was out walking her dog just steps from the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami when police say a man, 49-year-old Raydean Johnson, began beating the woman and stabbing at her face.

“My last memory was screaming for my life, kind of blocking punches and stab wounds, and feeling that nobody was coming to save me,” Dydzuhn said in an interview with 7News.

That was until hero Bythewood stepped in, fought the attacker, and got Dydzuhn to safety.

“And then my next memory after that was Cassius just guiding me to safety and talking to me so patiently and so kindly, being like, ‘There’s a man here with a weapon. I need to get you out of here,'” said Dydzuhn.

Bythewood credits his faith, his career in martial arts, and his parents for preparing him for the life-changing moment.

“To these officers who come in, day in and day out, and dedicate their lives to keeping the community safe so being a part of that for this ceremony meant a lot to me,” he said.

He referred to the experience as “Fight or flight” and said he’s glad his “fight kicked in.”

His mother, Gina Prince-Bythewood, flew cross-country for the award ceremony and proudly stood by.

“It’s surreal to be this proud of my child. I mean, I’ve always been proud of him, but this is such an incredible thing that he did, and I’m just grateful that he was there in the moment and I’m grateful for Caitlin,” said Gina.

Doctors initially told Dydzuhn that she would never be able to see out of her left eye again following the attack, but she has since regained her vision.

Now, she views life through a lens of constant appreciation for the man she says saved her life.

“It’s tremendous courage and not the kind of courage we see in the world often anymore, so for him to be recognized today, it makes me so happy, and he deserves that and much more,” said Dydzuhn.

The assailant is now facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

The next court hearing is set for the end of January, with trial set to begin June 1.

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