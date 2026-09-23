NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities took a woman into custody after, they said, she stole a marked Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser from BSO headquarters near Fort Lauderdale, then drove it out of South Florida.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the car theft took place Tuesday night. The vehicle was located hours later in Port St. Lucie, nearly 80 miles north.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Shannon Dillon, is currently in police custody. She was also arrested back in January for trespassing and obstructing an officer in Coral Springs.

Deputies said they learned about the theft of the cruiser from the Public Safety Building on West Broward Boulevard at around 9 p.m..

Detectives figured out the car was in Port St. Lucie through investigative efforts, as well as assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, Port St. Lucie Police and the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office. They located the car along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 and Gatlin Road.

“The subject was a female, white female, wearing a hat and a pretty Yagya jacket. She had a bunch of stuff on her,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

It remains unclear how Dillon managed to steal the vehicle and make it past county lines. The charges she will be facing are unknown at this time.

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