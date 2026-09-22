FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a big shakeup across Broward County, commissioners voted Tuesday to transition fire rescue from the Broward Sheriff’s Office to county control.

The unanimous vote changes who will be in charge of fire services beginning in Sept. 2028.

Since 2003, BSO has controlled fire rescue due to an agreement with the county. Normally, that agreement is renewed every five years.

But on Tuesday, commissioners decided to cut the cord and take back control of fire rescue.

“Nothing against the sheriff, but we have to look at taxpayers’ money, so we provide the same level of service, and hopefully it costs a little bit less, but we can control that. Right now we don’t control that cost,” said Commissioner Lamar Fisher.

Fisher and other commissioners said the transition will be straightforward.

“There’s 907 employees in the fire rescue service, so all we’re doing is bringing them over to Broward. Nobody loses their job. The cities have municipality contracts with fire rescue. We will honor those contracts,” said Fisher.

The commissioner is confident that Broward residents would likely notice little difference in the day-to-day service of fire rescue.

“The public won’t even know a difference other than the patch on the arm will say Broward County versus Broward Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

In a statement, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony called Tuesday’s vote a “betrayal” to residents.

“For more than two decades, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue has responded to call after call, providing lifesaving emergency services to residents and visitors across Broward County. Today’s decision by the Broward County Commission not to renew its contract with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue is deeply disappointing, a betrayal of the public’s trust and a disservice to the men and women who have dedicated their careers to protecting this community. It is particularly troubling that the same Commission that has refused to provide our first responders with the compensation they deserve is now prioritizing control over a proven public safety system that has served this community since 2003. Under BSO’s leadership, this partnership has saved countless lives and advanced fire rescue services through critical innovations, including whole blood transfusions, the SWAT Medic program and life-safety education. Public safety is not about control. What matters is the skilled, timely and coordinated response of highly trained public safety professionals, like the men and women of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.”

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