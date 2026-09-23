MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies arrested a man after, they said, he opened fire from a short-term parking garage in the direction of a terminal at Miami International Airport while inebriated, hitting a trash can and an unoccupied car.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies and other law enforcement officials swarmed the airport terminals and initially shut down departure lanes at the airport’s entrance.

Investigators said the incident happened outside of the airport terminals, near where the subject, later identified as 31-year-old Francisco Ivan Mendiola, was taken into custody.

Investigators said he was sitting on a bench on the second floor of the Flamingo Parking Garage when a deputy saw him load a gun and open fire toward the terminal.

Cellphone video captured a man asking a witness outside the departures level of the airport, “What’s going on?”

MDSO Deputy Joseph Peguero Rivera later addressed reporters about the incident.

“[The suspect] discharged his firearm, either toward the ground or toward a garbage can nearby. We have no victims, we have nobody that was struck,” he said.

According to the arrest report, Mendiola was drunk when he fired three rounds, which hit the trash can, then fired a fourth round that hit the windshield of an unoccupied Dodge Challenger.

The shooting caused panic among passengers entering and leaving the airport. Many told 7News they were not allowed outdoors or to deplane while deputies were investigating.

7Skyforce hovered above several deputies as they rushed to the area.

One witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera recalled what he saw and what deputies told him as the situation unfolded.

“I seen about like 25 cops, SWATs, like a lot of cops, assault rifles,” he said. “‘Don’t go outside, nobody’s allowed to go out, it’s an active shooting.’ And I’m like, ‘An active shooting?’ Kind of nerve-racking, you know?”

Others described what happened at the scene.

“I saw a lot of people are running, especially the police,” said traveler Tariq Elmasaoudi. “The police come in with the guns, so it looks like something was very serious yeah.”

“Lots of cops, looks like they had the roadway shut down over there,” said traveler Sean Johnson.

As the investigation unfolded, 7News cameras captured the affected area blocked off by crime scene tape, with several MDSO deputies and airport officials at the scene.

Airport employees were seen leaving their buses and walking to the terminal to get to work.

After about two hours, deputies gave an all-clear and re-opened the departure and outer roadway lanes to regular traffic.

“It was an isolated incident, we have no injuries, and we do not have an active shooter situation,” said Peguero Rivera.

Video obtained by 7News shows Mendiola being subdued by MDSO deputies near a cruiser and being placed in handcuffs and put into a patrol car.

“They finally caught the guy,” someone is heard saying in the video.

Mendiola was taken to a station near the airport for questioning, according to MDSO. Later, however, deputies said they could not conduct a formal interview due to the suspect’s aggressive behavior and intoxicated condition.

Deputies said that all passengers and employees are safe, and no injuries were reported.

As for Mendiola, he faces several charges, including at least one felony. He is expected to appear before a judge sometime on Thursday.

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