MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video obtained exclusively by 7News shows officers detaining a Subway employee after receiving reports she had made threats to a group of people in the parking lot.

Witnesses of the March 18 incident told Miami Beach Police that 33-year-old Willnat Young, an employee at the Subway located at 1424 Alton Road, ran out of the restaurant to confront a group that was in a truck she believed had struck her vehicle as it backed out a parking spot.

“All of you were in the car?” an officer asked a group of six that were inside the truck at the time.

“Yes,” each person in the group said.

The group told officers Young rushed out of the Subway, making threats and brandishing a weapon in their direction.

“She burst out raging,” said an alleged victim.

“She pulls out a gun like this, she starts slapping my car,” another alleged victim said.

“She pulls out the firearm from her purse, she threatens us,” an alleged victim said.

They told officers their truck was blocked in by an improperly parked car and they were trying to back out when they saw Young show up.

A witness in the area told investigators he tried to calm the situation.

“I heard her say, ‘Get my purse, my gun’s in there.’ Someone handed her her purse, she reached in the purse and ran to the truck. She put it in the side of her waistband,” the witness said.

The group of six inside the truck told officers they each feared for the lives in that moment.

A short time later, Young was seen being detained by officers.

“Let go of my arm,” Young told officers.

“Oh, hell no,” she said when an officer took hold of her as she tried to move her arm away.

Once she was placed in handcuffs, officers questioned her over what occurred.

“I said, ‘Hey, you’re about to hit my car,'” Young told officers.

Despite her claims that the group were about to hit her car, officers determined Young was the aggressor in the incident. They were later seen collecting the firearm and ammunition that was found inside her purse.

“They was about to hit my car. I never pointed it, and if I was pointing it, it’s on safety,” Young told officers.

Young was initially charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, which was later dropped. She still faces less serious offenses of improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting arrest.

She’s expected to appear before a judge in the case sometime next year.

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