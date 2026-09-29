(WSVN) - ORLANDO, Fla. — Merlin Entertainments is offering free one-day admission to military members, veterans and first responders at three Florida attractions this fall.

The promotional offer runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Eligible guests can also purchase up to six additional one-day tickets at a 50% discount for accompanying family members and friends.

To claim the offer, eligible personnel must verify their status in advance online through ID.me or at a local Military Ticket office.

Eligible military guests include active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. Eligible first responders include law enforcement officers, emergency medical services personnel, EMTs and firefighters.

Merlin Entertainments operates theme parks and attractions across more than 20 countries, welcoming more than 60 million guests annually.

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