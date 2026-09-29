NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a 10-year-old girl dead and her 15-year-old brother in critical condition.

Arick Metayer was taken into custody on Monday. The 33-year-old suspect faces charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with evidence.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit, Metayer struck the victims’ e-bike on Northwest 117th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue on Sept. 9.

Detectives said Peyton Williams was riding on the back of the e-bike with her brother, Wilbrent Bain, at the moment of impact. They said Metayer drove off, leaving the siblings helpless.

Peyton succumbed to her injuries at the hospital the following day, and Wilbrent suffered serious injuries.

Metayer remains behind bars.

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