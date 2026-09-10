NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy and a girl were rushed to the hospital after they were struck while riding an electric bicycle in Northwest Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said..

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 117th Street, just west of Interstate 95, at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the car’s driver was traveling northbound on Seventh Avenue when they made a left turn and hit the victims, who were riding a shared e-bike on 117th Street.

A witness told 7News that the motorist kept going, stopped at the other side of the block and looked at the juveniles before driving off.

“The subject then fled the scene in an unknown direction,” said MDSO spokesperson Daniel Castillo.

First responders found the juveniles, one male and one female, lying on the pavement unresponsive.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived moments later, loaded both patients onto stretchers and transported them to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras showed debris scattered across the road and the mangled e-bike, as well as first responders as they carried out their investigation.

Cameras also captured a distraught woman being held by a man at the scene.

“I can only imagine how the parents feel in this situation,” said Castillo.

A possible vehicle description was heard over police scanners.

“Older model two-door hatchback, green color, last seen heading westbound in 117th [Street] toward Eighth Avenue. Damage on the right hand side, passenger,” said a first responder.

As the search for the driver continues, Castillo asked anyone with information to come forward.

“We urge the community, please, if you’re a business owner in this area and you happen to have cameras, please review your cameras,” he said. “If you were here by chance to witness what occurred, please give us a call.”

7News has reached out to MDSO for an update, as detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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