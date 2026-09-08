NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local authorities have identified the five people who, authorities said, lost their lives when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport and struck two vehicles on Labor Day weekend.

Speaking with reporters late Tuesday morning, the sheriff said the following people were killed in Sunday afternoon’s wreck just beyond MIA’s perimeter:

55-year-old Rolando Aleman Leon

53-year-old Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo

75-year-old Julio C. Pineda

53-year-old Carlos Acosta Fajardo

47-year-old Javierkys Reyes Quevedo

Cordero-Stutz said all five victims were inside a cleaning crew van that was struck by the Prime Air Boeing 767-300. They were employees of Professional Ocean Service Corporation, a contract cleaning company for the airlines.

The tragedy unfolded when the plane slammed into a white Ford Econoline van and a Toyota Corolla Cross on Northwest 67th Avenue, then burst into flames.

Cellphone video shows a crew member jumping from the burning plane moments after it crashed. That person ran as smoke rose from the wreckage.

Preliminary data indicates it was traveling roughly 128 miles per hour when it went off the runway.

The NTSB said the plane finally came to a stop 1,300 feet past the paved surface, adding the innocent bystanders killed were inside the Econoline and the Corolla.

First responders transported five surviving victims to area hospitals, including the aircraft’s pilot and co-pilot.

“The two pilots were treated and have since been released. Three victims remain hospitalized; two are in critical condition and one in stable condition,” said Cordero-Stutz.

The sheriff said they are assisting the National Transportation Safety Board’s ongoing investigation by protecting the crash site.

“From the moment this tragedy occurred, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has maintained a continuous presence on scene. Our mission remains clear: protect the scene, support the families and follow the facts,” she said.

The crash led authorities to shut down Northwest 67th Avenue from 25th to 32nd streets. That closure remains in effect on Tuesday.

“We ask motorists to avoid the area, use alternate routes and allow additional travel time,” said Cordero-Stutz. “We understand the impact disclosure has on residents and businesses, and we appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation.”

MIA officials said two of the airport’s four runways remain closed as the investigation into this crash continues. They reported 103 delays and 42 cancellations as of late Tuesday morning.

Late Tuesday morning, the president and director of Professional Ocean Service Corporation, released the following statement:

“Our Professional Ocean Service Corp. family is heartbroken by this unimaginable tragedy. Our employees are far more than the people who work beside us each day, they are family, and they are deeply loved. Our hearts and prayers are with every employee and every family whose lives have been forever changed. We grieve with those who lost a loved one and pray for the healing and recovery of those who were injured. To our employees and their families, please know that you are not alone. We will stand beside you and support you through these difficult days ahead. Out of respect for the families and the ongoing investigation, we will not comment further on the circumstances of the accident. Our focus remains where it belongs, their families and ensuring they receive the love and support they need. We ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Officials on Sunday released a Missing Family Hotline. That number is 305-471-2400.

“We continue to keep all those affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and in our prayers,” said Cordero-Stutz. “We are also praying for those who were injured and wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

NTSB investigators said they expect to spend a week combing through the wreckage to figure out why this happened and bring answers to victims and their families.

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