NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Bay Village Police officer was arrested on domestic violence charges Tuesday night.

Marcia Sangronis was taken into custody Tuesday night. The 38-year-old is facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and domestic violence.

Sangronis was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

7News has reached out to North Bay Village Police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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