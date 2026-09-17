MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he posed as a high-ranking immigration official, pointed a gun at a food truck worker and offered immigration help in exchange for money.

Jonathan Christian Gonzalezreyes, 45, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the July 8 encounter at El Lider Food Truck along Northwest 67th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalezreyes was captured on surveillance video arriving at the business at about 11:14 p.m. with a gun and badge on his hip.

Investigators said Gonzalezreyes approached the victim and claimed he held a “top position” with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and could help him with immigration issues if the victim helped him in return.

The victim told investigators he believed Gonzalezreyes was referring to an exchange of money for protection.

According to the report, Gonzalezreyes also threatened the victim’s son, who had previously told him to leave the business and not return.

Police said Gonzalezreyes threatened to pistol-whip the victim’s son and plant drugs inside the business so it would be shut down.

Investigators said Gonzalezreyes then pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward the victim while making the threats.

Gonzalezreyes returned to his personal vehicle and activated police sirens as he drove away, according to the report.

More than two months later, on Wednesday, investigators conducting surveillance near Gonzalezreyes’ residence saw him get into his vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and detained him before taking him to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Northwest District station.

According to the report, Gonzalezreyes denied knowing the victim and denied ever going to the victim’s workplace after investigators read him his Miranda rights.

Gonzalezreyes was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, falsely impersonating an officer, prohibited use of certain blue lights and unlawful use of a police badge or insignia.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $8,500.

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