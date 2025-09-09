DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple is suing the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office after, they say, a tow truck dispute quickly escalated once deputies arrived at their home.

Speaking to 7News exclusively on Monday, Angelica Castro and her husband, Leroy, said they had a traumatic March 6 night outside their family home on Southwest 38th Street after the couple called 911, claiming their truck was being wrongfully towed.

“I was just praying to God that I would make it, so my children wouldn’t see me die,” said Angelica as she held back tears.

The couple said they tried to stop the tow truck driver from taking their vehicle. Once deputies arrived, they found Angelica sitting inside the truck.

That’s when, she said, things spiraled out of control.

“[Deputies] opened the door and dragged me out onto the ground, face into the ground,” recalled Angelica. “They twisted my arm, my neck, my shoulders. They beat me up in the floor like they put their knees on my back.”

Cellphone video, captured by Leroy, shows Angelica screaming as deputies take her into custody.

“Why are you doing that to her? That’s it!” yelled Leroy on cellphone video.

He said that as he took video of his wife being arrested, a deputy pointed a gun at him, causing him to drop his phone.

“He went like this,” Leroy demonstrated, mimicking a gun being aimed at him. “And then I was like, I immediately dropped the phone!” said Leroy.

Cellphone video also captured the mother of four being removed from a deputy cruiser and placed onto a stretcher.

“I’ve never been arrested! I’m a good human being!” said Angelica.

The Castro family spoke to 7News alongside their lawyer, Michael Pizzi. Their attorney said their children witnessed the entire incident and remain traumatized.

“Out of control county police officers who went out there and acted savagely!” said Pizzi.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful arrest, excessive force, and assault. They are seeking millions of dollars, including to pay for Angelica’s hospital bill.

Pizzi said during her trip to the hospital, Angelica was “chained to a hospital bed like an animal.”

“[I was] cuffed to the stretcher for at least more than an hour until internal affairs showed up to the hospital,” said Angelica.

According to police documents, internal affairs took over the investigation, and neither Angelica nor Leroy was charged with a crime. It adds that their pickup truck was returned home to the Castro family.

“They got it wrong. They made a horrible mistake,” said Pizzi.

Video from the night of the arrest details how the couple had a court order to prevent their truck from being towed, but they said deputies ignored it.

“I showed him the law. I showed him the paper. He chose not to listen to it and dragged my wife out of the car,” said Leroy on cellphone video.

Now, the Castro family wants the deputies who responded to her home to be held accountable.

“I just want justice, and I want them to be accountable for their actions,” said Angelica. “God, just keep my children safe!”

7News reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for an interview, but has not received a response.

Pizzi also wants the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to review the case and decide whether criminal charges should be filed against the deputies involved.

