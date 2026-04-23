MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed following a collision with a Miami-Dade County transit bus in Miami Gardens that also sent a passenger to the hospital, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the deadly wreck at the intersection of Northwest 199th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a 22-year-old woman and traveling eastbound in a gray Hyundai Sonata when she ran a red light at the intersection and collided with the transit bus, which had a green arrow and was turning left onto Northwest Seventh Avenue.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as paramedics appearing to render aid to a victim.

The bike rack of the articulated, Route 77 Miami-Dade Transit bus was seen engraved into the mangled front of the Sonata.

Paramedics responded immediately, because their station is literally across the street from the scene of the crash, but it was too late for the driver of the car, whom they pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one passenger on the bus complained of injuries and was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Neighbors told 7News that Northwest 199th Street is dangerous for drivers.

“I spoke to the neighbor here, and she said it;s her son [who] heard the crash, and I don’t know if the person was trying to eat the red light or something, but ir’s just sad,” said a woman who lives nearby. “It’s too early in the morning to lose their life.”

Traffic homicide detectives were able to determine how the crash happened because the bus has video cameras.

Officers shut down a portion of Northwest 199th Street while they investigate. Drivers heading eastbound are being detoured south of the scene, and westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane, so officials urge them to avoid the scene and seek alternate routes.

The Sonata has since been towed away from the scene. It was covered in a blue tarp because the driver’s body was still inside.

It remains unclear whether or not speeding was a factor in the crash, as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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