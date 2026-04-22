MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-area store manager for The Home Depot has been arrested and accused of orchestrating a years-long fraud scheme that cost the company more than $4 million, according to an arrest form.

Mauricio Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday at the Home Depot store where he worked on West Flagler Street. The 48-year-old faces several charges, including organized fraud of $50,000 or more and first-degree grand theft exceeding $100,000.

Investigators said the case began after the company’s Assurance and Advisory Management Program conducted a visit to Jimenez’s former store in Hialeah Gardens.

During that visit, officials identified a high-quantity, high-value order with significant markdowns that had been staged at the store.

Leadership questioned the order and flagged it for further review.

According to the report, investigators traced the transaction and discovered multiple similar purchases linked to Jimenez, along with a pattern of excessive markdowns applied to repeat customers.

Authorities said the review uncovered irregularities in large bulk transactions originating from the store, including unusually steep discounts on merchandise sold in high volumes to certain business entities.

Investigators said Jimenez, who had authority to approve pricing adjustments, used his position to apply unauthorized and excessive markdowns on bulk merchandise sold to a group of recurring customers and affiliated business accounts.

The alleged scheme spanned from December 2023 through April 2026 and involved thousands of transactions.

Authorities said Jimenez manipulated internal systems, stacked multiple discounts and structured purchases to avoid detection.

According to the affidavit, more than 4,500 orders were tied to the activity, generating roughly $55 million in gross sales.

After applying steep markdowns totaling about $24 million, the company recorded a net loss of approximately $4.3 million on those transactions.

Investigators also allege Jimenez used or was linked to multiple business entities to carry out the scheme and conceal the scope of the transactions.

Authorities said Jimenez had previously been warned by company leadership about improper markdown practices but continued the activity.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held pending a bond hearing.

Court records show a pre-file conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

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