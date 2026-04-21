SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson after he set multiple fires in Miami, according to an arrest report.

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Herrera-Sanchez was taken into custody on Monday. Authorities said the charges stem from a fire on Wednesday involving vehicles at a property on Southwest 202nd Avenue, as well as a subsequent fire reported Monday.

According to the report, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 15200 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue on Wednesday. First responders arrived to find a towable cargo trailer and a 2006 Toyota truck on fire.

Investigators identified the victims as Luis Gonzalez-Padron and Tatiana Maya. They said Maya reported seeing Herrera-Sanchez standing near the trailer moments before an explosion. Then the victim saw the suspect fleeing the area on foot.

Authorities said witnesses described a man matching Herrera-Sanchez’s appearance who claimed to have set a trailer on fire and said he smelled like gasoline.

The report states Herrera-Sanchez had previously threatened to burn the property following a breakup with Maya, and both victims told investigators he had made similar threats during past disputes.

Officials said Herrera-Sanchez was apprehended on Monday in connection with the second incident, in which he allegedly broke into another property and set belongings on fire.

Herrera-Sanchez is being held on $80,000 bond.

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