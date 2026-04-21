MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade man was arrested this week on allegations of abusing a minor over several years, according to an arrest report.

Joan Cornelio, 46, faces multiple felony charges related to sexual misconduct involving a child .

Authorities said the victim, a 15-year-old girl, reported the allegations to investigators in October 2025.

Investigators said her identity was confirmed by her mother, and the report indicates the victim is the defendant’s daughter.

According to police, the victim first came forward at age 14 and told investigators the abuse had occurred on multiple occasions over several years.

Investigators said the victim told the defendant to stop.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau interviewed Cornelio after advising him of his rights.

According to the report, he denied the allegations but said he would play a “game” with the victim.

When pressed for details, investigators said, he invoked his right to an attorney.

Authorities said Cornelio went to the Special Victims Bureau’s Sexual Crimes Investigations Unit on Monday evening, where he was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

He was then transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.

Online jail records show he is being held pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.