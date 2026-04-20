HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert has been for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Homestead.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Yarilis Mendez-Carrillo was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Southwest 12th Avenue on March 11.

Mendez-Carrillo stands 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said Mendez-Carrillo has a large circular scar on her upper right thigh.

Officials urge anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this person to please contact FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.