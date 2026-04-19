HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was arrested and two are in stable condition after a shooting brought panic to a Homestead parking lot.

Officials from the Homestead Police Department said that police found two victims shot inside a parking lot off Northeast 9th Court and Newton Road Friday night.

Both are in stable condition in the hospital.

34-year-old Samantha Morales was arrested by police, according to officials.

She is facing charges of aggravated battery and assault with a firearm, and use of a firearm while impaired by alcohol.

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