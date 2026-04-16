NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital by paramedics after shots rang out in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 75th Street on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing officers placing evidence markers around two vehicles and cars with bullet holes.

Upon arrival, paramedics found three people shot and rushed all of them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

7News cameras captured the transport of the victims arriving to the hospital.

Cellphone video shared with 7News shows deputies apprehending a subject. In another video, what appears to be the subject’s handgun, is seen on the hood of the deputy’s cruiser.

Jake Gardner, the resident who took the video, told 7News he heard a dozen of gunshots which prompted him to look out his window and see his neighborhood filled with deputies and a subject running through the field while holding a weapon.

“I heard a lot of gunshots and I peeked my head out the window and I saw the orange house over there, a dude was holding a Glock and he crossed the field and still had the Glock in his hand,” he said.

The shooting prompted a brief lockdown at Lillie C Evans Elementary School, but it has since been lifted.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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