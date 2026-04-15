MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after gunfire broke out during a community celebration in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, the family of a young man who was shot and killed is speaking out on the heartbreak, as police continue their search for his shooter.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Chrislyne Brumaire-Florence said her family is mourning the loss of her nephew, 23-year-old Kitchner Cyrille.

“We’ve been living in a nightmare,” she said. “We are left with a gaping hole. We’re trying to adjust to a new normal where my nephew is not here.”

The shots rang out just before midnight on Sunday after the event had wrapped up for the night, putting a violent end to what Brumaire-Florence said should have been a night of fun and unity.

“This is not what you expect when you go out as a family unit to enjoy our culture,” she said. “This is inhumane, for you to go to an event and not come home.”

On Wednesday, police released a new view of the chaos that erupted after the bullets were fired. Eventgoers are seen running for their lives as they grab their children to protect them from the gunfire.

Detectives said the gunman pulled the trigger after some dispute erupted. striking Cyrille and two other people.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where Cyrille was pronounced dead and the two others continue to recover.

Police are still on the hunt for the gunman and are asking the public for help in finding the subject.

“We believe that these people saw something, that they know something, and we need them to contact the City of Miami Police Department and share that information,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Vega said that any information available to the public may prove crucial to cracking the case.

“It’s crucial in us not only identifying the subject or subjects, but also to bring charges against these people,” said Vega.

As for the victim’s family, his aunt said that they are desperate for answers.

“It’s just been a constant waiting for something, waiting for an update, waiting for something to give, some kind of resolution, relief,” said Brumaire-Florence.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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