WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who starred in “Real Housewives of Miami” bonded out of jail after a reality check behind bars.

Lisa Hochstein bonded out of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after voluntarily turning herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

She bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to People Magazine, Lisa is charged with a felony charge, and accused of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications regarding her ex-husband after an incident in 2023.

The show airs on Bravo and follows the lives of women who live in South Florida, and has been on the air for several years.

Lisa and her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein went through a divorce in 2022 after roughly 13 years of marriage.

Her ex boyfriend Jody Glidden, is also facing the same charge, according to People Magazine.

Both were previously co-defendants on a previous case, which was transferred and given a new case number.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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