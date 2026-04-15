POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The former mayor of Coral Springs and other family members are in mourning after a wrong-way crash took the life of his stepson.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, former Mayor Vincent Boccard spoke about the heartbreak of losing his stepson, Nicholas Addis.

“I must say, the hardest thing in my life that I’ve ever done was to have to tell my wife that her son was taken. Hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Boccard.

The victim’s father, Gene Addis, also spoke with 7News.

“This is Nicholas, right there,” he said, pointing at a family photo. “If you knew Nick … Oh, God. You’d never forget him.”

Family members of the victim said he was a devoted father.

“When he had [his son], his life had completely changed; It was about them, and where he was going, what he was providing for experiences with his son. It’s all he talked about, it’s all he talked about,” said Terry Boccard, Addis’ mother.

“His son grounded him, and he came to realize how we raised them and how important family is,” said Vincent. “‘God works in mysterious ways’, they say, and there’s got to be a reason for this.”

Loved ones said Nicholas was about to set up a home base with his 2-year-old son and his girlfriend after moving back to his hometown of Coral Springs.

Dashcam footage shared with 7News shows the moments leading up to the crash on Saturday, with a car driving the wrong way.

Nicholas was killed while driving on West Sample Road, when the car driving on the overpass fatally struck him, investigators said.

Nicholas was delivering Uber Eats and was headed home, loved ones said.

“It’s always the same cliché, never thought it would happen to me or us, but here we are,” said Vincent.

The driver who crashed into the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Nicholas grew up in Coral Springs, steeped in his family’s community service, including a breast cancer charity named after his aunt, Lisa.

Nicholas’ family said they are still in shock over the loss.

“Why? Why did this have to happen? I feel like he’s going to walk through the door still,” said Terry. “I mean, we went to the funeral home to make arrangements, and I just said, ‘Why am I here?'”

“I was just blessed to have him in my life, for as long as I had him in my life,” said Gene.

The reason still eludes them, and they hope for an answer that will eventually come.

Coral Springs officials mourned his loss and shared their support.

“May they stay strong during this challenging time and know this commission and our our city, staff and this community has their back,” said Coral Springs Commissioner Shawn Cerra.

Gene shared his message to the driver that killed his son.

“From the bottom of my heart, I forgive him,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the other driver remains in the hospital. Their condition is unclear, and there has been no word on any potential charges.

To donate to the Lisa Boccard Breast Cancer Fund, click here.

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