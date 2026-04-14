HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested Monday on a child abuse charge following an alleged altercation with her 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident stemmed from a dispute over the unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities said the girl used her stepfather’s card to order food without permission, leading to a confrontation at their residence.

Investigators said the girl told officers Nieves attempted to take her phone after she threatened to report her mother and stepfather to child protective services. The girl alleged Nieves then got on top of her on a bed, grabbed her by the neck and placed a knee on her stomach while digging her nails into her neck.

Officers observed an abrasion and redness on the girl’s neck, according to the report. She declined medical treatment.

According to the arrest report, Nieves told officers she confronted her daughter about the credit card use and intended to take away her phone as discipline. She denied taking the phone, saying she took a makeup bag instead, and denied grabbing the girl by the neck or placing a knee on her stomach.

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