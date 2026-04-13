SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise man working as an armed security guard outside a banquet hall in Sunrise was charged with second-degree murder after shooting a wheelchair-bound man who had been denied entry to a birthday party at the venue, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sunrise Police officers responded to the scene of the shooting outside of the Five Star Banquet Hall at 6072 W. Oakland Park Blvd. just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers learned that a birthday gathering was being held at the venue and that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Francisco Navarro Sanchez, was working there as armed private security, responsible for ensuring only invited guests were allowed inside.

The victim, identified as Kendrick English, has been confined to a wheelchair since 1995, when he was injured and left paralyzed while playing football at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Back in 1995, 7News cameras captured English in a hospital bed after he had his dreams dashed on the football field.

“I’m on my road to success. Thanks for the prayers. I’m going to get better for sure,” said English.

While at the hospital, English was awarded the Sport Shake’s Outstanding High School Player of the Week.

Over 30 years later, police say the now-48-year-old was gunned down in his wheelchair as he tried to get into a party in Sunrise.

The arrest record states English attempted to enter the banquet hall at the direction of other patrons. Navarro Sanchez denied him entry, prompting a verbal argument. The victim left the area but returned shortly after and again attempted to gain entry. Navarro Sanchez denied him again.

During the second altercation, English called Navarro Sanchez a profanity. Navarro Sanchez then drew a Glock 19 handgun from his holster and fired multiple rounds in the victim’s direction.

Surveillance video captures approximately five shots being fired.

In another video, the sounds of possible gunshots are heard followed by panic from partygoers and other people in the shopping plaza.

After the shooting, the arrest report states, Navarro Sanchez re-holstered the firearm and fled the scene.

English was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, two to the left shoulder, one to the neck and one to the forearm.

Despite life-saving efforts, English later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives contacted Navarro Sanchez by phone, and he agreed to return to the scene, where he was taken into custody on Sunday without incident.

On Monday, many were shocked to hear about what had taken place and English’s success story.

“For him to be going through that and to be happy like he is, wow. I just can’t believe it. Right now I’m in shock, I want to cry but I don’t want to cry,” said Delarno Barrett. “He’s going through what he’s going through in life and he does for people. How? How? Something is wrong!”

“You just took a great life from everybody,” said another man.

Many of the victim’s friends said despite what he went through, he never succumbed to sadness or self-pity.

“Kendrick was such a humble soul. He didn’t bother nobody, he loved people, he loved to talk to people, move around the community. He was just a joy,” said Alexis Dorrell.

As for Navarro Sanchez, he appeared before Broward County Judge Corey B. Friedman on Monday.

“You are charged with one count of murder without premeditation,” said Friedman.

The suspect remains behind bars as of late Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.