HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have released new pictures of a group of alleged subjects who, they said, may have been involved in the shooting of rapper Offset outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Pictures released Tuesday morning by the FBI show several men in the valet area of the casino believed to be part of the group involved in the April 6 shooting.

They also released pictures of two Chevy SUVs — a matte gray Tahoe and a black Suburban — believed to have been used as getaway vehicles.

Investigators said someone from this group pulled out a gun and fired a single shot that hit the 34-year-old rapper, sending him to Memorial Regional Hospital.

After the shots were fired, authorities said, the same group of men attempted to remove a watch from Offset’s wrist but were unable to do so.

Federal officials said the subjects then fled the scene in the two SUVs, the Suburban heading toward the City of Hollywood and the Tahoe heading south to Mami-Dade County.

Officials urge anyone with informatioin that could helpo their ongoing investigation to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.