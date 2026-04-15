MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There was turbulence on board a Frontier Airlines flight scheduled to depart Miami International Airport, but it all happened on the ground, leading to a chaotic takedown and three women in handcuffs.

New body camera video obtained by 7News shows the meltdown during the boarding process for a flight bound for Philadelphia, March 29. It grounded the jet before it ever left the gate.

The fiasco started with a dispute over luggage involving the three passengers. Employees said the group only paid for one carry-on bag but brought two bags on board.

When the group was confronted, “all three defendants rushed onto the aircraft,” an arrest report stated.

“We’re gonna remove them, and we’re not gonna rebook them,” an employee told deputies.

The employee then told deputies he smelled alcohol wafting from the three women and that they were acting disrespectful, leading to him calling 911.

“You want all three?” the deputy asked.

“Yeah,” the employee said.

The deputies then boarded the plane and told the three women they wouldn’t be taking off on that flight. Taking them off the plane also meant officials would have to ask every other passenger to disembark.

Once they deplaned, deputies placed the three women into handcuffs.

“We’re going to put cuffs on you whenever we want,” a deputy is heard telling one of the women.

As one deputy attempted to place handcuffs on one of the women, he is heard warning her not to fight them.

“Don’t bite, don’t bite,” the deputy said.

After the messy confrontation on the jetway, the women were escorted back into the terminal in handcuffs. One of them acted surprisingly comfortable with her hands behind her back.

“It’s my first time being in handcuffs. I think I like it,” she told her arresting deputy.

The women were met with applause and cheers from passengers at the gate who were frustrated that the arrests caused their flight to be delayed.

“Enjoy prison, baby,” a passenger was heard saying to one of the women in cellphone video posted by Only in Dade.

The three women were later identified as Davana Cochran, Dionjana Cochran and Nafisa Dockery.

They each face charges for trespassing and resisting arrest. Dockery also faces a separate charge for battery.

Deputies said they gave the three women several warnings while they were on the plane, offering them multiple opportunities to exit the plane on their own accord before ultimately placing them under arrest.

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