Some Florida women are struggling to find doctors for a common condition. Now some are travelling out of state and are paying tens of thousands of dollars to get help. 7’s Courtney Allen investigates.

In 2023 Monica Zapata should have been focusing on the opening of her family’s new restaurant in Little Havana

Instead, she was at the airport, flying back and forth to Atlanta for surgeries.

Monica Zapata: “I ended up traveling to Georgia about four times. I had about a total of 12 procedures, and it cost me about $50,000.”

It all started when she was 15. She knew something was different about her body.

Monica Zapata: “I was padded with fat in certain areas that wasn’t… It didn’t look like the other girls.”

For years, doctors told her to just eat better and exercise.

Despite doing so, she went from 120 pounds to 266 pounds.

At 5 feet 3 inches and in her 50s — she struggled with everyday tasks like getting out of bed and getting in the car.

Monica Zapata: “I didn’t look the way I felt inside. I felt a lot younger inside, I felt a lot healthier inside, but the outside you would look at me, there is no way. This woman is not going to last another 10 years.”

It wasn’t until she was scrolling online during [Covid-19] that she heard about lipedema, a chronic metabolic condition that primarily affects women.

There is no cure, but it can be managed with specialized liposuction.

Monica started doing research.

Monica Zapata: “Looking through every [biography] for every doctor that said anything related remotely close to lipedema because we couldn’t find anything.”

The closest board-certified plastic surgeon she could find with availability was in Georgia.

Sarah McCord who lives in Land O’ Lakes near Tampa also has lipedema.

She’s fighting right now to get care closer to home.

Sarah McCord: “I want to have surgery here in Florida. I want to work and lay the groundwork for future women to be able to get the surgery they need here at home.”

Lipedema advocates estimate there are just a handful of surgeons in Florida. One we talked to says he has a two-year waitlist.

So, why aren’t more Florida surgeons treating the condition?

Simply put — some don’t find it worth the hassle.

Dr. Tom McEwan, plastic surgeon: “This shouldn’t be this hard. This shouldn’t be this annoying. There shouldn’t be this many hurdles.”

Tampa Dr. Tom McEwan says part of the problem is some insurance companies still view liposuction for lipedema as cosmetic, which means it’s hard for patients and doctors to get insurance claims approved.

And even if the insurance company gives a go-ahead, McEwan says surgeons are not being reimbursed fairly for the work.

Tom McEwan: “I would say comfortably that we are paid about 10% of what it should be. It is basically borderline offensive at this point of what it has gotten to.”

One Florida insurer would not comment on doctors pay but told us they have “A broad network of quality in-state and out-of-state credentialed providers to support members with this condition.”

Monica says despite the expense and travel, she feels getting treatment has added years to her life.

Monica Zapata: “I have regressed in age, no joke, because your body is functioning the way it needs to function.”

She hopes treatment becomes more accessible for other women who need it.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

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954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

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