FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service driver was ejected from a vehicle and transported to a hospital in serious condition following a crash involving a USPS vehicle and another car in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene between Southwest 15th and 17th Streets on Southwest 4th Avenue.

According to officials, both drivers were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Fort Lauderdale Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Southwest 4th Avenue remains closed between Southwest 15th and 17th Streets.

Drivers are advised to use Andrews Avenue as an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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