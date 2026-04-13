MIAMI (WSVN) - Shots rang out during the Second Annual Taste of Miami Karnival in the Little Haiti neighborhood, leaving one person dead and sending two others to the hospital, one of three weekend shootings that authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating.

City of Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the main stage of the cultural event, near the intersection of Northeast 62nd Street and Second Avenue, just before midnight on Sunday.

“Multiple gunshot victims. Rescue 2 is following all the units to Karnival,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Witness Leonel Frage said he heard several gunshots.

“I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop.’ It was four shots, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,'” he said.

A woman told 7News pandemonium ensued once the shots were fired at the event, where hundreds of people had gathered.

“People were just running, screaming, jumping on each other, just trying to get away from the gunshots,” she said.

The woman said she then heard several more shots.

“But what got me is that they came back, and they shot again, twice,” she said.

Sources told 7News a man was shot in the chest, a woman was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the abdomen and backside.

“When I turned around, I saw a young guy laying, he was just unresponsive, wasn’t responsive,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where one of them was pronounced dead and the two others are stable.

The deceased victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kitchner Cyrille.

A Taste of Miami Karnival is marketed as a free, family-friendly gathering featuring live music and celebrating arts and culture. This year, the event took a dangerous turn.

“You know, bullets are flying. You don’t know where it’s going to hit,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

While no arrests have been made, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said they’ve identified a person of interest during a Monday press conference.

“We do have some evidence that we’re combing through. At this time, we do have a person of interest,” said Morales.

Morales added that the shooting was not directly related to the ongoing festival.

“It had no connection to the festival whatsoever, other than the individuals were having what appears to be some differences outside where they’re present at the same time,” said Morales.

Just an hour before the Little Haiti shooting, rescue crews airlifted one person to Jackson South Medical Center after, investigators said, gunfire tore through a Florida City neighborhood.

Florida City Police units responded to the scene of that shooting near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 12th Street, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday night, Miami Gardens Police were investigating a triple shooting of their own. They said shots were fired outside a Checkers near Northwest 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Officers said two armed subjects began firing. Both of them ended up in the hospital, along with a third person who was hit.

Back at the scene in Little Haiti, cameras captured a heavy police presence as officers combed for clues.

“I’m just fortunate, thank God, you know, He spared my life,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

Morales is asking festival attendees to call authorities with any additional information or videos that could aid their investigation.

“I know that there were a lot of folks in the area; what we’re asking is, if anybody saw anything or was able to record anything, please contact the Miami Police Department,” said Morales.

If you have any information on any of these three shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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