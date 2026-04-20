TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida has implemented changes to what people may purchase through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Starting Monday, residents from the Sunshine State are banned from using SNAP to purchase of soda, energy drinks, candy and ultra-processed desserts.

The initiative seeks to redirect federal funds toward more nutritious food choices to improve public health.

Retailers across the state that don’t comply after the initial grace period could face significant penalties.

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