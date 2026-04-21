SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with robbery and home invasion with a firearm after police said she confronted her former partner and another man inside their Southwest Miami-Dade residence.

Markia Passmore was taken into custody Monday. Police said the incident began around 11 a.m. when Passmore entered a home on Southwest 179th Path through an unlocked front door and went into a bedroom where her former partner and the partner’s boyfriend were sleeping.

According to the report, Passmore woke the two and questioned the man’s identity while armed with a firearm. Investigators said she pointed the weapon at both individuals and ordered the man to leave.

During the confrontation, a child inside the home began yelling for Passmore to stop, police said.

Authorities said Passmore then went into another room and took an iPad. When her former partner approached, Passmore allegedly grabbed her and pulled her hair. As others tried to intervene, Passmore removed the firearm from her waistband and threatened to shoot them if they did not back away, according to the report.

Investigators said Passmore then entered a bathroom, broke items inside and fled the residence.

Police later detained her Passmore and recovered the firearm and the stolen property. Passmore is being held on no bond.

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