HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence convened outside a Hialeah Walgreens to take down a man, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said, is a wanted federal fugitive.

Forty-one-year-old Yam Brandy Perera Nunez was located in the area of West 68th Street and 12th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video shows a police confrontation and action-packed apprehension that resulted in the arrest of Perera Nunez.

“He’s running! Oh!” said a person in the crowd watching the action unfold.

Perera Nunez was zapped with a taser as he tried running away from law enforcement.

“Aye, papo!” said another witness who was watching.

After being hit by the taser gun, the suspect face planted onto the Hialeah street. A large group of police then greeted him, with some of them throwing punches while others held long guns around him.

“Yoooo! Oh, they’re hitting him. What the [expletive],” said a man on the sidelines.

Video captures Perera Nunez upright and being handcuffed by responding officers with what appears to be a bloody nose and a woozy look on his face from the fall.

Troopers said they had been after him for at least a day. They first encountered him in the rural area of Northwest 137th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured tactically clad officials and their K-9 officers scouring the area near a white pickup truck, which is said to belong to Perera Nunez, after he bailed out of it and led detectives on a foot pursuit.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, from troopers to Hialeah Police, and even officials with the Department of Homeland Security, looked all over for him but eventually could only take his truck.

But just 24 hours later, with big guns pointed and smoke blanketing the Walgreens parking lot, officers closed in and got their man despite his repeated attempt to escape apprehension.

The suspect faces a list of charges, including fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, and grand theft. He remains behind bars as of late Thursday night.

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