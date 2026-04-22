NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have set up a perimeter in Northwest Miami-Dade after a pursuit ended with a driver bailing out.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge pickup truck that was traveling south on Okeechobee Road, in the area of Pembroke Road.

Officials say the truck refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The subject later stopped the vehicle in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and fled on foot, according to FHP.

Several agencies established a perimeter in the surrounding area to search for the subject.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Hialeah Police deployed K-9 units to search the nearby wooded areas.

7News has confirmed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is involved in the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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