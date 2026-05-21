RAMROD KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Florida Keys.

The blaze sparked at the Boondocks Grille, Draft House & Miniature Golf, located on Mile Marker 27 1/2, along U.S. 1 on Ramrod Key, Wednesday night.

Monroe County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just after 10 p.m.

It remains unclear what caused the fire or the full extent of the damage.

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