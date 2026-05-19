BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton father said his daughters were falsely blamed for damages inside of a Lyft driver’s car.

Bert Gor said he had just returned home after taking his son to the emergency room on Saturday when he got a fraud alert notification from his bank.

After seeing he was being charged $75 damage fee from Lyft, Gor declined the charge.

“So then I’m thinking to myself, ‘What could possibly have gone on here?’ So I reach out to, you know, my girls, I have a 14 and 15-year-old that had been to the beach earlier and so, I – I’m like, ‘Hey, did you guys take Lyft today?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah,'” said Gor.

Gor’s daughters insisted they didn’t leave a mess in the Lyft, telling him they only had their belongings from a day at the beach with them.

Contrary to what his daughters said, a Lyft customer service representative later told him via an online chat that pictures provided by the driver shows the pair left a mess inside of the vehicle.

“They didn’t have food or drinks in the car. These girls were coming back from, you know, the beach. They were in their towels coming back from the beach. And they said, ‘Well, you know, we verify everything with the drivers, and the driver, you know, sent us pictures.’ And I said, well, I asked them to send me the pictures,” said Gor.

After receiving the pictures the driver provided to Lyft, one of Gor’s daughters pointed out a glaring issue.

“She goes, ‘Dad, that’s AI. You could see the Gemini logo on the bottom righthand side of one of the photos,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re right.’ So I tell them, I said, ‘Hey, you know, matter of fact, these photos are AI-generated,'” said Gor.

Gemini Ai is Google’s artificial intelligence assistant, which is also capable of generating images and videos.

Gor said the Lyft representative ultimately agreed with his daughter’s assessment that the images were fake and apologized. The driver in the incident was also blocked from using the Lyft app.

“Blocking the driver, you know, that’s – I don’t know how you can have a driver that’s doing this to your customers even driving for you, it just doesn’t make any sense,” said Gor.

Gor went on to say that he posted his story on a Boca Raton community Facebook page, which garnered several responses from other people who have had similar experiences.

Now he hopes his story can help raise awareness so it doesn’t happen to someone else.

“If you’re not paying attention to this and, you know, you’re getting charged $75, I mean, you know, it can really add up. So you’ve really got to pay attention,” said Gor.

The rideshare service said it reviewed the riders’ concerns, offered a reimbursement and has since addressed the matter directly with the driver involved.

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