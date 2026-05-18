POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant has posted his bond, hours after being arrested for a third time this year.

Scott Nida appeared in a Broward County courtroom on Monday after being arrested in Pompano Beach for allegedly violating a court order for domestic violence.

A judge set Nida’s bond at $2,500 which he paid, but was ordered to stay away from the victim.

As of late Monday afternoon, Nida remains behind bars awaiting his release from jail.

The 55-year-old was arrested back in April and charged with several felonies, including battery, in connection to a fight with his longtime girlfriend.

According to BSO, Nida is currently on administrative leave.

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