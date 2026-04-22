FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested for the second time this year.

BSO Sgt. Scott Nida was arrested Monday, accused of battery, grand theft auto and other charges related to a fight with a longtime significant other, according to the arrest report.

This is the second time the 54-year-old been accused of something like this in 2026, having been previously arrested on domestic violence charges in January.

According to deputies, Nida asked the victim on Monday to print something for him. As she was on her way with that paperwork, he kept calling her and demanded to know where she was.

The suspect ended up meeting the car on a nearby right corner and, authorities said, he jumped into the vehicle, hit the woman and stole the car.

Nida appeared in court Wednesday to hear the charges against him.

Back in January, he was accused of attempting to strangle the same victim after an argument, having to do with alleged infidelity, documents said. However, the victim did not follow through with prosecution on that case.

This time around, the victim said that she will go forward with prosecution.

Nida remains in the Broward County Jail with a bond of $47,500.

His current status with the Broward Sheriff’s Office is unclear.

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