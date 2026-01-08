POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested on multiple domestic violence charges following an alleged assault involving a woman, authorities said.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives said deputies were called around 7 p.m. on Wednesday to a reported domestic disturbance in Pompano Beach, where they made contact with Sgt. Scott Nida, 54, and the victim.

Investigators said a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation that left the victim with facial and neck injuries.

According to detectives, the victim told investigators that Nida grabbed her arm as she tried to leave the residence, then grabbed her face and neck to the point she felt she could not breathe.

She said he pushed her to the ground and dragged her across the lawn before she was able to break free and run toward her vehicle, investigators said.

The victim reported that Nida followed her, pushed her into the passenger seat and drove away with her until she was able to convince him to let her go, investigators said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Nida was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation and touch or strike battery, and was booked into the Broward County Main Jail, authorities said.

“Domestic violence is unacceptable especially from someone who is sworn to uphold the law.” Broward Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony said. “When a sworn member is accused of this type of crime, they are held to the same standards as any member of the public.”

Nida, who was hired by the sheriff’s office in January 2005, has been placed on administrative investigative leave without pay.

He remains behind bars awaiting an appearance before a judge.

Authorities encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact BSO Victim Services at 954-321-4200, Women in Distress at 954-761-1133 or the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119.

