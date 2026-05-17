FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers were kept busy on Saturday night trying to put a stop to street takeovers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Video footage showed dozens of cars racing and performing burnouts under a runway overpass on US-1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

People can be seen out of their cars, recording and cheering on drivers.

As law enforcement arrived, everyone went running to their cars and took off.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

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