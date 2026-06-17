WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

Two brush fires continue to grow after igniting earlier this week in West Miami-Dade, increasing already smoky conditions in the area and leading authorities to shut down Krome Avenue in both directions.

7Skyforce hovered above firefighters as they set back fires in an effort to contain the flames, which were burning perilously close to power lines.

“What we have here is we have them fighting fire with fire. You see a forestry [personnel] setting back fires, trying to contain the fire,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

One of the blazes threatened to stretch out along the 14600 block of Northwest 185th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday morning, near Mile Marker 31 and Mack’s Fish Camp, on the east side of U.S. 27, as the fire fight entered its third day.

While the flames are not threatening any structures, Mack’s Fish Camp and some 200 residents in the area were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

“The evacuation was not mandatory. It was voluntary [and] it was for the sanctity of life,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Asst. Sheriff Fernand Charles during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Crews later described their efforts to extinguish the flames.

“The process behind the back burn is to cut off the fuel as the fire, which is the head of the fire that’s pushing forward, to basically eliminate it and cut the chances of it continuing to jump over Krome or jump over Okeechobee,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah.

Authorities have shut down Krome Avenue in both directions between Southwest Eighth Street and U.S. 27.

Officials have dubbed the two fires, which started Monday afternoon, the Quarry and Well fires. As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they have scorched over 16,000 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews continue to fight a large brush fire, which is basically now spread into two distinct fires that we’re battling,” said MDFR Operations Division Chief Michael Eng.

“MDFR alone has over 40 trucks, including our Incident Management Team along with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the Florida Forest Service, the National Guard. We requested mutual aid through air assets from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue,” said Jadallah.

The Quarry Fire is 50% contained, and the smaller Well Fire is 25% contained.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, officials said the blistering blaze was sparked by a lightning strike in West Miami-Dade on Sunday and later turned into two separate brush fires.

Mother Nature helped the fire fight on Wednesday night by dumping rain into the flames, but crews still have more work to do.

Cameras captured thick plumes of smoke billowing over South Florida skies on Wednesday evening. Residents can smell the smoke and officials say it could get more intense due to the wind shift.

“Residents are going to be able to smell the smoke and it’s going to be a little more intense,” said MDFR Chief Gregory Logue.

That smoke is so thick in parts of Broward County, it nearly eclipsed the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from view. In addition to reducing visibility and lowering air quality, the fires have caused ash to settle on cars in Miramar.

Area residents say they have been impacted by the smoke and ash.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen, and we’ve lived here for five years already,” said resident Ana Cabrera.

7News cameras captured Cabrera cleaning her car and removing the ash on Wednesday evening.

“The car was fully black a couple of days ago and it’s just getting worse. We don’t see it stopping,” she said.

From the ground to the air, firefighters continue working around the clock to keep these fires from growing.

“With two air rescue helicopters, conducting operations in conjunction with Florida Forestry and the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Office helicopters as well,” said Eng.

“Reduced visibility. rapidly changing conditions and extreme temperatures can create hazardous driving environments,” said MDFR Chief of Staff Erika Benitez. “Fire behavior can become much more aggressive during periods of extreme heat, leading to rapidly changing smoke patterns and potentially impacting roadways that were previously clear.”

And while the fires continue to burn, health experts warn the smoke can be more than just a nuisance. Breathing in those fine particles can cause serious health problems. especially for people with asthma or other respiratory issues.

“Anytime you smell it, it means that there’s that small, fine particulate matter getting into your lungs,” said Dr. Eric Bassan with Memorial Healthcare.

Residents are advised to remain indoors as much as possible and set their vehicle air conditioners to recirculate.

“If you see the smoke out there and you smell it, I would encourage you to stay indoors,” said Dr. Jerry Capote, Broward Health Chief Medical Officer.

Medical officials say the smoke can cause itchy, watery eyes, a sore throat and impact young children and others with respiratory issues.

“A short term exposure to the smoke is not going to cause long term damage. What you’ll feel are the immediate effects which is more reactivity of the airway, shortness of breath, cough and fatigue,” said Capote.

As of Wednesday evening, it’s unclear how long Krome Avenue will be closed and there is no timeline for when the fires might be put out.

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